Portraying Tokollo felt like an out-of-body experience – Mabote

Katleho Mabote, a rising star, made his acting debut on Outlaws in 2023. This past Friday, he appeared on Youngins as Tokollo.

Mabote said when he learnt that he would be playing Tokollo, it felt like an out-of-body experience.

He said being on Youngins is a dream for many actors, and for him it was an answered prayer.

“I studied my character rigorously and merged Tokollo’s traits with my own personality,” he said.

“I saw a lot of similarities between us, so I brought my A-game to ensure Tokollo stood out to both the cast and the viewers.”

He said although he is 20 and no longer in high school, he aimed to make his portrayal relatable as a young man navigating high school life.

“Tokollo is the kind of character that is easy to relate to — the class clown who makes everyone laugh.

“He starts off feeling like an outsider among an older group but is eventually embraced for his humorous nature. Capturing that transition was key to making him memorable.”

Building strong bonds

Mabote shared that he connected well with the old cast of the show, which made working together a joy.

“The hardest part was saying goodbye after my scenes wrapped, as we had built such a great bond on and off set. The atmosphere was sombre and heavy.

“It was an emotional scene that resonated deeply and felt close to heart. It felt real and brought some cast and crew members into a state of genuine grief.”

Mabote says Youngins appeals to both age groups because it provides insight into the realities of high school life.

“For older viewers, it is an eye-opener to the challenges teenagers face, from peer pressure to the lengths they go to fit in, including risky behaviours like partying, drinking, and smoking.

“For younger viewers, it is relatable and authentic, reflecting their experiences and struggles.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content