Radio station presenters ask for donations for sick colleague

Umhlobo Wenene FM presenters are appealing to the public to make donations for their sick colleague and singer Bulelani Koyo.

Koyo, who is also an award-winning gospel artist, has been with the Eastern Cape-based SABC radio station for more than five years. He presents the radio station’s choral music show on Sundays.

In an interview with the station on Wednesday evening, the Lizalis’Idinga Lakho hitmaker revealed that he is battling cancer and has taken time off from work.

One of his colleagues, DJ and breakfast show host Phiwe “Pastor the DJ” Nozewu took to Instagram to request for donations to help Koyo buy medication.

“I think you have heard about our colleague’s state of health. If you have not, Bulelani Koyo is not well,” wrote Nozewu.

“Through him, as colleagues we thought we should help by asking for financial support from people, it does not matter how little it is. He asked to be helped so that he can be able to buy his medication that helps fight the pains.”

In March, Sunday World reported that the radio station had lost another presenter, Luzuko Koti, who was also battling cancer.

This is my colleague on Umhlobo Wenene Fm and he is fighting a dreadful disease, we ask for financial support for his treatment. Bank Details:

BULELANI KOYO,

F.N.B,

62308377094,

MADIBA BAY,

20117 pic.twitter.com/pD2Bx8G6z4 — Maz Escobar🇿🇦 (@NdinguAmaza) June 15, 2022

After listening to parts of Bulelani Koyo's interview,andikhange ndibe right. I am sad,I am broken,I am triggered😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔 icancer yinto eyayivela phi kodwa?😓 — Xabsie 💞 (@xabsiyantolo) June 15, 2022

