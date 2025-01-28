 Rapper Zuluboy is officially off the market, again

It looks like it’s the second time lucky for rapper Mxolisi Brian “Zuluboy” Majozi, who is officially off the market after he announced on social media that he has tied the knot. The rapper is said to have tied the knot with his new wife, whom he is said to be head over heels in love with.

Zulu Boy announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

“It’s been seven years and the day has finally come. After everything and after all, I still believe in love. Looking forward to growing our family with this beautiful soul and best friend. The second half of life has just begun… Guys I just got married.”

Nuptials took place in New York

Sunday World understands that the nuptials took place in New York. The finer details of the wedding were also not furnished.

Nonetheless, his industry friends took turns to congratulate him.

Zandile Tembe said: “This is beautiful Mxo. Congratulations, testimony that life is short, yet long enough for us never to stop believing. We wish you good health.”

His friend, Ayanda, wrote: “YAY, Congratulations, the Lord is good. What a journey, knowing you have been through it all. Congratulations to patient love. Kind love, a love that does not envy, a love that does not seek its own, a love that bears all things, believes all things. I am truly happy for you and may God bless your union and forever be in love.”

Edward Billion said: “Wow bro, biggest congratulations brother to you and yours forever.”

Details of new wife under wraps

The Nomalanga hit maker, was previously married to Andiswa Majozi. But after five years of wedded bliss they called it quits. However, last year they were reportedly back together.

It is not clear if Andiswa is the same wife he has just married.

A source who’s close to Zuluboy told Sunday World that this is a new lady.

“That’s not Andiswa, but is a new lady. They’re madly in love, so much that Zuluboy decided to go overseas to be with her. We don’t know when he’ll be back. He seems to be establishing his life in New York.

New wife said to be Black-American

When asked about her name, he said: “We also don’t know her name, except that she’s a black American. And they have two kids already. She is an executive producer in Hollywood.”

Zuluboy is also a member of the Jacob Zuma-led UMkhonto Wesizwe Party. Last year he was also appointed as a Paramount Chief of Bakholokoe nation. His duty is to advise and support the King of Bakholokoe nation, Letsitsa Moloi III, among other things.

In December 2024 he welcomed another baby. At that time he wrote: “2024 was the best year ever. I got introduced to my beautiful son on my birthday and I have just been in awe. I will forever be grateful to my wife for this.”

