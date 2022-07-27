Recovering Sbahle Mpisane opens up about her suicidal thoughts

A nagging thought of living a different lifestyle as a result of a near-fatal accident in 2018 pushed Sbahle Mpisane to almost ending her life by suicide.

Sbahle took to Instagram this week to share the details of her attempted murder due to severe depression and suicidal thoughts at the time, admitting that accepting her changed life and her weak body post the accident contributed to failed suicide attempts.

A stepchild to Durban-based businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, Sbahle wrote on Instagram that currently, life is still filled with stress, anger, worries and tears. But she shared that this time, she has been freeing her thoughts by communicating them with friends.

She wrote: “The thought of having no ankle bone or promising future has never sat well with me and it still doesn’t. I don’t plan to commit suicide, my therapist has been helpful and my psychologist has placed me under medication. I am still weak, I still don’t understand my survivals, but maybe there’s a purpose for it all.

“In 2019, I well-planned my suicide attempt but woke up four days later. I apologised and promised God not to test Him again, as he has saved my life three times. In 2021, I had several suicidal thoughts, but telephonically called a therapist in panic because I feared to attempt burning myself to death as visioned.”

Sbahle, a personal trainer and media personality, is still recovering after she crashed her blue BMW 4 series into a tree after a late night out with friends in Durban four years ago.

She sustained serious injuries and spent many weeks in a coma and months in intensive-care unit. She also suffered from amnesia after a head injury and could not walk as her legs were broken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane)

