‘RHOD’ two-part reunion ends in tears and apologies

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) two-part reunion, which aired on Friday morning on Shwomax, ended in tears and apologies.

The reunion was hosted by Comics Choice Awards nominee Donovan Goliath, who made sure to touch on a variety of emotional issues.

Goliath introduced Nonku’s mom Queen and addressed what happened at the ladies’ dinner themed Spring has sprung, which Nonku hosted. After watching the clip and realising what Annie and Londie thought they heard Nonku’s mother say, both Annie and Londie apologised for what they thought she had said.

Both the housewives came bearing gifts to apologise to Nonku’s mother for the misunderstanding that happened at the dinner.

Goliath then addressed another elephant in the room, the relationship between Mabusi and Thobile. Thobile stated that she thought Mabusi inherits other people’s beef, which is why she was mean towards her.

Nonku’s drinking problem also came under the spotlight, and as she spoke about why she resorted to drinking, she broke down in tears, leading to Londie sharing why she was so touched about Nonku’s problem and how she has made peace with her sister’s passing.

“I thought I was around a group of ladies whom I considered my friends, so me drinking and being myself, I thought they were a safe space and I was being me. I did not like the way they addressed the issue, by talking behind my back,” said Nonku.

Laconco, as usual, was interrogated about why she had lied so much about her life, and if she came with a strategy since season one of the reality TV show, where she was still wearing her engagement ring.

In her defense once again, Laconco said she has boundaries, the same way as other people, and can only share so much about her life.

Mabusi and Jojo also talked about an incident that happened in the last episode where Jojo threw water on Mabusi. Jojo broke down in tears and said she takes the full responsibility for what she had done, and was deeply sorry for the incident.

Going forward, Jojo promised to do better.

This is how social media reacted to the reunion:

maK once said “I won’t say anything if I have nothing to say” and to be honest the entire reunion, when she opened her mouth, it was clear, valid, concise and straight to the point 👏 #RHODurban — IG:MLUNGISINDWALAZA (@sydwellndwalaza) May 13, 2022

As much as LaC annoyed me on how she wanted everyone to be on her side in giving Thobile the hate in the beginning,but now i feel like she is very much misunderstood. Why does everyone feel so entitled to her life. Sorisha doesn't share much, but no one attack her. #RHODurban — Minenhle Mkholo (@MinenhleMkholo) May 13, 2022

The fact Tha Londie is sitting there expecting us to believe her husband doesn't support her and is her main sourceof income is a joke. #RHODurban — Sandy💕Sue (@sandyeezy) May 13, 2022

I think it's safe to say Nonku carried the show and Thobile carried the the reunion. Period! #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/49BgtU5UYn — Miranda (@MissMirandahh) May 6, 2022

One thing about MaBusi unenhliziyo enhle shame 🥺♥️ I don’t think I would’ve reacted the same way she did kule-episode. She’s a true friend to her friends and a kind gorgeous gorgeous girl! #RHODurban — Stufie The Cook (@PhindoeR) May 13, 2022

Biggest mistake LaConco made on that show was thinking Londie is her friend#RHODurban — Alpha B👑🌈 (@Green_greenly) May 13, 2022

