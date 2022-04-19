Sbahle Mpisane to share details of 2018 car accident

Fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane, who was involved in a car accident in 2018, is set to open up about what really happened almost four years ago.

Sbahle revealed on social media that she would share what happened on the day of the crash, and how she has healed post the accident. This she will do on her YouTube channel Unmasking Myself, which will be available at 10am on Wednesday.

“It has been a long journey since the 09/08/2018, having double thoughts on if I should open up or not,” she wrote.

Everything changed drastically for her following the accident. Before the car accident, she was making big waves and was in a relationship with Kaizer Chiefs star Itumeleng Khune.

The reality TV star has also launched a YouTube channel, Sbahle’s Visual Book, where she intends to open up and be honest about all things Sbahle Mpisane.

