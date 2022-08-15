Search is on for the next Mqhele in ‘The Wife’ season three

Multi-award winning production company Stained Glass is casting for the replacement of Bonko Khoza after it was confirmed in July that the darling of the show is not returning for season three of Showmax’s first original telenovela The Wife.

Khoza is part of a team that is searching for his replacement to make sure that Mqhele remains relevant. He has assured the viewers that he will be supporting the new “national husband” as best as he can.

“Having had the privilege to play Mqhele Zulu for two seasons, I have realised that I’ve taken the character as far as I can,” said Khoza.

“I’m part of finding the perfect replacement and I will be watching from the sidelines to support and offer advice where needed. I know that the actor who takes over will build from where I left off, so I’m looking forward to joining the 5am club to see how the incredible love stories between the brothers and their wives play out this season.

“It’s not often that a show this powerful comes into the world, so we should continue to champion and encourage the talented people who will take us forward in season three.”

Khoza starred in two consecutive seasons that have broken the records and Twitter trends since the TV show premiered in 2021. His starling performance earned him the title of “national husband” and a nomination for DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice and Safta awards.

Series producer Kamogelo Aphane appealed to the viewers to welcome and show love to the next Mqhele, the same way they did to Khoza.

“We know fans are going to find it hard to let go of their picture of Mqhele as Bonko, just as they found it hard, when he was first cast, to let go of the bug-eyed Mqhele they had pictured from the book,” said Aphane.

“But The Wife has shown that when you go looking for new talent in South Africa, you find it. So we encourage the 5am club to open up their hearts to the next Mqhele, and help us continue to open up the industry.”

Season three of The Wife will start production later in August and is set to launch on Showmax in November.

