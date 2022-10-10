Senzo Meyiwa’s wife Mandisa finishes building his house

The late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa must be smiling from his grave. When he died in 2014, Meyiwa was in the process of building a home for his children.

The face-brick house is located in the south of Durban, unfortunately the soccer star could not live to see the finished house. He was gunned down at the home of his then-girlfriend, Afro-pop musician Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Sunday World understands that Mandisa, who is putting the final touch-ups to the house, is preparing to relocate to the premises, eight years after the death of Meyiwa.

Senzo’s brother Sifiso Meyiwa said: “Senzo cared for his family, especially his kids. His goal was to raise them in a warm and safe environment. Unfortunately, he died before achieving this goal.

“What was more painful was the fact that he left his kids homeless, they did not have a place of their own. So, when he died my father was approached by one of the tycoons who promised to finish the house, but that promise never came through.”

Sifiso explained further: “For the past eight years that house was a hub for vagrants. We used to find all sorts of dirt, we tried to maintain and keep it clean, but it was difficult because of its location.

“At some point, we were not even sure what to do with it, but selling it was the last thing on our minds, we knew it was Senzo’s pride.

“Today I am happy to announce that Senzo’s wife Mandisa will be occupying that house. She is the one who bought the material and completed it. I’m not sure how much she spent, but she spent a lot of money.

“My understanding is that she will be living in that house with Senzo’s kids. For safety reasons, I cannot disclose the exact location, all I can say is that we are all excited about this, she fulfilled my brother’s wishes. I hope Senzo is happy and smiling upon her.”

Sifiso added that more is yet to come.

“Our eyes are now on the [murder] case, and we know the truth will come out. It can take years, but the real culprits will be revealed, and everyone will be shocked.”

Mandisa’s was approached for comment but failed to respond.

