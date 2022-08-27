Sha Sha releases new single featuring Rowlene ahead of album

Award-winning amapiano artist Sha Sha, real name Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro, has released a brand new single titled ‘Give me something’ which features Rowlene.

The single. which was released on Friday, is built around Sha Sha and Rowlene’s beautiful voices, soaring keys, and the most subtle of beats that breathe life into a song about a girl going through a breakup but realizing she has not moved on from the past, or her partner.

She describes the inspiration behind her new single as a feeling of needing to let go of a past love but hoping for a sign that things are not completely over.

‘Give me something is the final single to be released ahead of Sha Sha’s album, I’m Alive. It follows ‘Themba Lami’, a collaboration with Afro-Soul songstress Ami Faku that has just been released as a video.

In both singles the singer shows her ability to bring R&B into Amapiano and creates a sound that breaks music and geographic borders.

