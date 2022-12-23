Shahan Ramkissoon launches ‘Lenyora’ Gin

Former eNCA anchor Shahan Ramkissoon, who left journalism for the public relation space has now launched a gin called ‘Lenyora Gin’.

Ramkissoon announced his latest venture on Friday via his social media channels.

“I’ve launched my very own proudly South African gin called Lenyora,” he wrote.

I’ve launched my very own proudly South African gin called Lenyora. Order here: https://t.co/ArJXlguAkl pic.twitter.com/nmUpE5XXyk — Shahan Ramkissoon (@ShahanR) December 23, 2022

In June Ramkissoon announced that he had left the world of broadcasting for Eclipse Communications as Chief Strategy Officer.

He had presented NewsNight from 9pm-11pm and was known for holding politicians accountable, especially on allegations of corruption.

The 36-year-old worked for the channel for 12 years and was often described as the voice of South Africans.

