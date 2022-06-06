ShaSha breaks silence on Victoria Falls Carnival no-show

Unforeseen life changes led to ShaSha skipping a trip to the Victoria Falls Carnival in Zimbabwe where she was billed to perform alongside Kabza Da Small and Maphorisa in April.

The amapiano vocalist, real name Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro, took to social media to apologise to her fans, saying the changes in her life have also seen her take a break from social media.

“I’m at a moment that marks the end of some things, but the wonderful beginnings of others too,” she wrote, promising that she is working on a plan to perform for her disappointed fans in the future.

ShaSha broke her silence after she, Kabza Da Small and Maphorisa were slapped with a letter of demand for R500 000 by Zimbabwean impresarios for their failure to perform at the widely publicised annual gig.

