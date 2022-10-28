Shauwn Mkhize humbled by E! People’s Choice nomination

Businesswoman and socialite, Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize, is humbled to be one of the four South Africans to be nominated for the E! People’s Choice Awards.

Mkhize is nominated alongside actress Ama Qamata, media personality Khanyi Mbau and TikTok sensation Sphokuhle Ntshalintshali for the African Social Star category.

Earlier this year she was also nominated at the DStv Viewers Choice awards in the Favourite Personality category. Taking to social media Mkhize said she still could not believe she was nominated.

“It’s been a really great week, I’m still excited and humbled to have been considered as a nominee for the E! People’s Choice Awards in the category African Social Star,” she wrote.

