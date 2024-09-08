Celebrity News

Shebeshxt ducks and dives over refund for gig

By Sunday World
Shebeshxt at The Return Of Shebeshxt Media Launch at Park Inn by Radisson on September 03, 2024 in Polokwane, South Africa. Shebeshxt's one-man show on September 21 marks his return to the stage following a tragic collision in June in which his daughter was killed. (Photo by Gallo Images/Philip Maeta)

Controversial and popular rapper Shebeshxt has allegedly been playing hide and seek with a North West events promo­ter who is demanding R45, 000 from the rapper after he pulled a no-show for a gig despite pocketing the cash.

Shebeshxt,  whose real name is Lehlogonolo Chauke, was booked by businessman Tebogo Maribe to perform at the sixth-anniversary celebrations event of his company Bottles & Braai Sundays set for the Lichten­burg Rugby Stadium in North West on December 31 2023.

