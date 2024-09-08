Shebeshxt ducks and dives over refund for gig

Controversial and popular rapper Shebeshxt has allegedly been playing hide and seek with a North West events promo­ter who is demanding R45, 000 from the rapper after he pulled a no-show for a gig despite pocketing the cash.

Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Chauke, was booked by businessman Tebogo Maribe to perform at the sixth-anniversary celebrations event of his company Bottles & Braai Sundays set for the Lichten­burg Rugby Stadium in North West on December 31 2023.

