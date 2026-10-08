Shebeshxt’s new bail bid hinges on ballistics report, resumes on October 26

The state will resume cross-examining Lehlogonolo Katlego “Shebeshxt” Chauke later this month after his latest bail application was postponed to October 26 in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

Proceedings in the matter have been scheduled to continue until October 30.

Chauke faces a total of 21 counts consolidated across multiple dockets, including:

• Multiple counts of attempted murder

• Unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition

• Assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

• Robbery with aggravating circumstances

• Malicious damage to property

• Negligent discharge of a firearm

• Reckless and negligent driving / culpable homicide

Chauke appeared in court on Thursday, represented by Adv Mutheiwana Sikhwari SC, but the state could not begin its cross-examination due to time constraints.

The cross-examination follows the court’s decision to allow the state to test evidence contained in Chauke’s founding and supplementary affidavits after he placed his version before the court and entered the witness box. The proceedings form part of a fresh bail application based on alleged new facts, following previous unsuccessful applications and appeals.

Ballistics report and alleged new facts

The central feature of Chauke’s latest bail application is a forensic ballistics report by Dr Christo de Klerk, commissioned by the defence, following his arrest on several charges related to a shooting in a road rage incident in November 2025.

According to Chauke’s supplementary affidavit, the report is intended to challenge the state’s version of the alleged October 2025 shooting. Chauke maintained that the shooting did not happen as alleged, that he was not involved and that he was framed.

Sikhwari told the court that the report would demonstrate what the defence considers the severe improbability of the version given by the state’s witnesses and complainant. However, the report’s full technical findings were not disclosed in court.

The defence is also arguing that some of the charges added through the consolidation of cases were never previously considered in a bail determination. It, therefore, wants the court to distinguish between charges already considered in earlier bail applications and those introduced later when deciding whether genuinely new facts exist.

READ MORE: Shebeshxt’s fate hangs in the balance as court reserves bail ruling

The consolidated case also includes allegations of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, malicious damage to property and firearm offences.

One robbery allegation dates back to October 2 2022.

The state alleges that Chauke assaulted Michael Mulebo and, together with three unidentified men, robbed him of a cellphone, car battery and cap. Four tyres on Mulebo’s Toyota Corolla were allegedly damaged.

Shooting allegation and expanding charges

Chauke was arrested on 12 November 2025 after police obtained a warrant linked to an alleged shooting in Ladanna, Polokwane, on 19 October 2025.

The state alleges that Chauke fired at a vehicle occupied by two men after encountering them on Witklip Street. One of the men, aged 34, was allegedly struck by a bullet in the jaw and neck area and taken to Polokwane Provincial Hospital.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the complainant and another man had encountered Chauke and greeted him before the alleged shooting.

Chauke initially faced charges including attempted murder, malicious damage to property and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The case subsequently expanded after several pending criminal matters from different courts were consolidated.

By December 2025, the state was pursuing nine charges, including attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, firearm-related offences and malicious damage to property.

In May 2026, 11 additional charges were added, taking the total to 20. In July, the state added culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving charges linked to the 2024 crash that killed Chauke’s daughter, bringing the total to 21.

The current case includes four attempted-murder counts. Two arise from the October 2025 shooting, while two relate to separate attempted-murder matters registered earlier in 2025 at Lebowakgomo police station and was released on R5 000 bail.

2024 crash and culpable-homicide charge

The culpable-homicide charge relates to a separate matter arising from a serious collision on 8 June 2024.

Chauke’s vehicle collided with a heavy motor vehicle and overturned on the R37 in Limpopo. His nine-year-old daughter, Onthatile Chuene, died in the crash, while Chauke and his partner were injured and Chauke was hospitalised.

Police investigated possible culpable homicide at the time, but the charge was only added to the current case more than two years later, in July 2026. A reckless and negligent driving charge was also added.

On the original October 2025 shooting allegations, Chauke has indicated through his lawyers that he intends to plead not guilty. He denied attempting to murder the complainant or intentionally damaging property in November 2025.

Previous bail applications

Chauke’s first major bail application was dismissed by Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi on 17 December 2025. The State argued that the allegations were serious, that some offences were allegedly committed while Chauke was already on bail and that his release could undermine public order.

The court found that he had failed to establish the exceptional circumstances required for bail.

READ MORE: Shebeshxt remains in jail as court dismisses bail bid on “no new facts” finding

A subsequent new-facts application was dismissed on 30 April 2026. The defence relied, among other things, on Chauke’s medical condition following the 2024 crash, including an alleged need for surgery to his leg or ankle, as well as his family’s financial circumstances and the impact of his continued detention.

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