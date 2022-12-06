Sho Madjozi’s children’s book dedicated to deceased sister

Sho Madjozi is launching a children’s book titled Shoma And The Stars.

The singer, whose real name is Maya Wegerif, said the book is a South African tale with a backstory and a tribute to her younger sister, who sadly passed away in an accident in 2019.

According to the synopsis, Shoma grows up in a beautiful South African village and is different in so many aspects to her peers. She has a little sister, Nyeleti, who she does everything with, until the day Nyeleti, which means ‘star’ in Xitsonga, disappears to become a star in the sky.

“I was inspired by my young fans who became my little sisters when I lost mine,” said the singer and debut author as she reflected on the heartbreaking loss.

“My young fans, whom I call the ‘The Sho Madjozi Stars,’ motivated me to keep going,” she said.

The singer said she fell in love with writing at a young age and has always loved words, hence she started writing poems at the age of seven.

“Even my introduction to music was through writing, the only difference is that now I’m writing lyrics. I am so glad I was a bookworm, or I wouldn’t be who I am today.”

Some of the pages in the book include 3D animation elements which are accessible on smart mobile devices. The typography and imagery of the book is aligned with the Sho Madjozi brand and illustrated by artist Katlego Keokgale.

