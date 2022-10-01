Shock as actress Letoya Makhene and hubby’s GBV case is withdrawn without their consent

Television actress and singer Letoya Makhene and her husband Lebo Keswa are reeling in shock after the assault case they opened against the thespian’s baby daddy was withdrawn without their knowledge or consent.

The two lovebirds opened a case of assault against the former Generations -The Legacy actresse’s former boyfriend Tshepo Leeuw in June after accusing him of assaulting them during an argument over their child.

Letoya, who played Tshidi Phakade in the popular soapie, was allegedly assaulted with open hands while Keswa was punched several times by Leeuw, who was allegedly egged on by his family. Their luxury cellphones were also damaged during the attack.

In a police statement, Keswa said their driver, Lawrence Maake, went to fetch the actress’s child from Leeuw’s house in Glenvista, south of Joburg on June 5.

She said Leeuw put the child in the car and gave Maake a plastic bag containing groceries.

She said when the driver refused to take the plastic bag, Leeuw allegedly abused him and forced him to take it. Keswa said when the driver arrived at their home with the plastic bag, they drove back to Leeuw’s house and dropped the bag off on the floor next to his driveway. Keswa said Leeuw got angry and started assaulting her.

The two lovebirds also alleged that Leeuw and his family members wanted to chop Keswa with an axe when she was lying on the ground protecting herself from heavy blows raining on her.

Keswa said she sustained bruises to her body and mouth.

She said Leeuw and his family broke her iPhone 8 and Makhene’s iPhone 11.

Keswa’s version was corroborated by the trouper, who is the daughter of musician Blondie Makhene.

After their attack, which sent shockwaves across the country, Keswa and Makhene opened a case of assault at the Mondeor police station against Leeuw.

Leeuw opened a counter-case against Keswa, claiming that she assaulted him.

Speaking to Sunday World on Saturday October 1, Keswa said she was shocked when she received a message from the police stating that the case was withdrawn because the investigating officer was struggling to locate them.

The message, which she received on September 28, reads as follow: “Case has been withdrawn in court on 22-09-28. Court witnesses/complainant cannot be traced”.

Keswa said she went bonkers after receiving this message.

“The cops have all our details and can reach us on both our cellphones. What does this mean?,” she asked angrily.

Keswa said although she and Makhene vacated their old house and moved to a new one, they have not changed their cellphone numbers.

“Am I not talking to you on my old number?. We want this case to continue, we want justice to be done,” she said.

Gauteng police provincial spokesperson Mavela Masondo failed to respond to written questions.

This story will be updated when his comments is received..

