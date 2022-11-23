Sihle Ndaba bows out of ‘Scandal!’

Award-winning actress Sihle Ndaba has bowed out of the e.tv soapie, Scandal!.

Although she did hasn’t revealed her next move, Ndaba has confirmed her departure from the show on Wednesday.

The actress who played the character of Duduzile Kubeka took to Instagram to inform her followers that she has left.

“And it’s an official wrap for Duduzile Kubeka. Thank you so much for watching, it’s been real,” she wrote.

In the show she left both her ex-girlfriend Lera and fiance Bridget hanging for a job offer in France.

Her exit follows that of Nomvelo Makhanya who played the role of Lindiwe Ngema, who died after giving birth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIHLE NDABA (@thesihlendaba)

