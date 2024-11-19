Singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede slams Maake kaNcube

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede, sister of controversial singer Kelly Khumalo, has come out to slam thespian Sello Maake KaNcube after reports that he exposed his estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe, to a chronic disease.

Sunday World over the weekend reported that Maake KaNcube escaped arrest by the skin of his teeth on Friday after his wife opened a raft of cases against him, including allegedly exposing her to an infectious disease.

Mbewe had laid cases against the thespian at the Roodepoort Police Station on Saturday last week. But they were transferred to Orlando Police Station.

Social media fall-out

Zandie and Maake KaNcube had a fallout on social media platform X in 2023.

In a string of since-deleted tweets, the two had a war of words. Last year, during the time Zandie testified in the ongoing in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. In the since deleted X posts, Zandie was accused of being rude to the actor who is her elder. Maake KaNcube had made comments about Zandie’s behaviour during the trial.

This led to the singer saying that the actor was rude and felt entitled.

Taking to her social media platforms, Zandie said people judged her and said she was being rude.

“This man spoke shit about me at a very vulnerable time of my life. I was busy with court when he had no idea what I was going through. But …it was because violating women is his game, and I knew it,” wrote Zandie.

She further apologised to Maake KaNcube’s estranged wife Pearl. But she said she was glad that Pearl woke up and smelt the coffee.

“I hope you also like sis TN, you find healing emotionally and spiritually. Because I know physically it is almost impossible now.”

Screenshots of feud

Zandie further inserted a screenshot of one of her responses to Maake KaNcube on the X platform.

“Did you give sis TN her R4-million after you robbed and infected her. I am going to put you into order (ngizokuphoxa uhambe kancane mina). If you are so smart where is your own production after so many years, namanje usaqashwa izingane (You still get hired by kids).”

