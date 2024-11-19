Snikiwe Sni Mhlongo breaks her silence, clears the air after arrest

Influencer and YouTuber Snikiwe Sni Mhlongo found herself in hot water last week after it was revealed that she was arrested on November 7 for speeding.

Mhlongo, in a statement, addressed the allegations that were published in the media. She confirmed that she was indeed detained by JMPD on suspicion of being over the limit in the Fourways area.

“While I am limited in what I can disclose due to the ongoing nature of the case, I want to emphasise that City Press and other media outlets have presented grossly inaccurate and misleading information about my detainment in a sensational manner,” said Mhlongo.

Mhlongo further stated that these reports have caused reputational damage from constant cyber abuse in the last five days.

False media reports

“I was not arrested for driving at 180km/h in a 60km/h zone as the journalist has falsely claimed whilst quoting an unnamed police officer. And I did not refuse to be detained citing being a celebrity. I was also not tested for alcohol consumption as the outlet yet again falsely claimed. And I was not charged for driving under the influence. I also want to point out that I do not consume alcohol.”

Mhlongo said once the matter has been resolved she will provide a full and transparent update. This in order to set the record straight as an influencer.

In 2023 Mhlongo was allegedly cheated on by her actor boyfriend Zamani Mbatha. This was at the beginning of March.

She said she started getting her life together in April, but relapsed. The socialite stated that she is not sure what led to or triggered her relapse.

“With regards to the cheating incident, I don’t think there is anything more I can say. I appreciate everyone who picked up how out of character I was by posting about the entire incident,” she said.

