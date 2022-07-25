Soap opera actress Ntshaba is proof of the power of dreams

The ability to always dream of a brighter future, despite growing up in extreme poverty in Eshowe, rural KwaZulu-Natal, go Bawinile “Winnie” Ntshaba to where she is today.

In a wide-ranging interview with Sunday World, Ntshaba said she initially wanted to become a doctor but fell in love with acting after she was introduced to it in high school.

“I grew up dreaming. Most of the families in my village were poor but I refused to succumb to the circumstances. I’ve always been a dreamer and wanted to do things for my community and family,” said Ntshaba.

She completed her drama degree at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 1997 and landed her first job doing industrial theatre shows in North West mines.

“In December 2004 I got my first big television break on Generations, playing Khethiwe Buthelezi. My contract was meant to be for three months but when I returned in January, I was told it would be extended for a year.”

In 2014, Ntshaba was part of the so-called Generations 16, a group of actors who were suspended‚ to be fired later‚ after they boycotted the show claiming numerous grievances. The late Patrick Shai, Katlego Danke, Nambitha Mpumlwana and Sophie Ndaba were some of the big names who were shown the door by Mfundi Vundla, the creator of Generations before it became Generations: The Legacy.

In 2013, Ntshaba launched a soapie awards ceremony called the Royalty Soapie Awards. “I launched the awards because I felt soapies and actors needed more platforms to be celebrated

“I thought my divorce was the most painful thing until I lost my mother in 2017 and my father in 2021, a day before the fifth annual Royalty Soapie Awards. I think losing both my parents shaped my life.”

She is currently a call actor on 1Magic’s The River, playing the role of troublemaker Zodwa, and plays leading lady Faith Zwide alongside Vusi Kunene in the House of Zwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bawinile Ntshaba (@winnie_ntshaba)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bawinile Ntshaba (@winnie_ntshaba)

Also Read: Winnie Ntshaba on Royalty Soapie awards: We are celebrating our shine

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author