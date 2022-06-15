Sol Phenduka joins Dineo Ranaka at Kaya FM’s new breakfast show

DJ and and music composer Solomzi Thandubuntu, better known as Sol Pheduka, will be joining media personality Dineo Ranaka at Kaya FM when the station’s new breakfast show debuts on July 1.

Sol, who co-hosts Podcast and Chill, confirmed the news on social media after it was reported on Tuesday that Ranaka had quit Metro FM, South Africa’s biggest commercial radio station, to join the Johannesburg-based Kaya FM family.

Sol started his career at YFM (now Y) as an intern. Upon completing the six-month programme, he joined the Flava In Da Morning breakfast show as the co-host to Mo Flava in 2010. He also worked with DJ Fresh on 5FM’s breakfast show.

Sol was one of the contestants in TV reality show Big Brother Mzansi season three.

Sunday World reported at the weekend that Kaya FM’s current breakfast show hosts Skhumba Hlophe and Thomas Msengana’s future at the station was hanging by a thread.

Msengana and Hlophe have been removed from the breakfast slot by the station mandarins as part of their brand repositioning strategy to grow listenership and advertising revenue.

Hello radio , my old friend . pic.twitter.com/KmRLN7Xxkv — Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) June 15, 2022

