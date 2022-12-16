Some of decorated Mzansi stars gone too soon

The deaths of numerous celebrities in 2022 have left many fans, as well as families, friends and colleagues in shock.

Let us look back at some of the fallen stars and the circumstances that led to their demise:

Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, widely known by his stage name Riky Rick, allegedly died by suicide in February.

Sandile Mkhize, known as DJ Citi Lyts, was the brother of the late hip-hop star ProKid. Mkhize was gunned down in Soweto on Valentine’s Day.

DJ Sumbody, born Oupa Sefoka, was killed while traveling on Woodmead Road by unknown gunmen who sprayed his vehicle with bullets. He died on the spot. One of his bodyguards also succumbed to gunshot wounds.

LGBTQI activist and radio personality Lumko Johnson Leqela also passed away in 2022. The circumstances around the death of Leqela remain sketchy.

Former Rhythm City actor and kwaito musician Brian “Bruno” Majola also died this year. He was known for playing bad boy Bongani Khumalo on the telenovela. We also bid farewell to award-winning actor and director Mncedisi Shabangu, as well as Jamie Bartlet, who also starred on Rhythm City.

Seasoned thespian Patrick Shai, media personality and actress Kuli Roberts, musician Deborah Fraser, DJ Dimples, and media personality Pearl Shongwe also sadly passed away this year.

