Sonia Booth fires back at Matthew’s ‘nyatsi’

The alleged mistress of former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth has put her hands on the revered football legend’s thighs and held his hands under the tables of the restaurants they both visited in South Africa.

Bongani-Mthombeni-Moller also invited the retired football icon to her matrimonial home without the knowledge of her husband, Klause Moller, and Matthew’s wife.

The alleged concubine also gifted Matthew a cologne on Valentine’s Day, and the lanky footie reciprocated by buying her flowers and baking a cheesecake for her.

These explosive allegations are contained in the answering affidavit filed by Matthew’s wife, Sonia Booth, in the Johannesburg High Court, in which she is opposing Mthombeni-Moller’s application for an order to bar her from publicly accusing her of wrecking her marriage to the SuperSport soccer analyst.

Mothombeni-Moller, whose application for the court is supported by her husband and Matthew, who both signed confirmatory affidavits, is seeking an order to gag Sonia from posting “defamatory” statements against her and to also delete, retract and apologise for accusing her of enjoying an extra-marital affair with the footie.

She said although she has had an affection for Matthew, she did not have a sexual affair with him as insinuated by Sonia in her public social media posts, which were not only defamatory and false, but wrongly portrayed her as a woman of loose morals. The meetings she held as well as the trips she undertook with Matthew, she said, were to discuss business, after forging a partnership with his non-profit company, Booth Trust.

She also threatened to file delictual action against Sonia for potential loss of income.

But in the affidavit we have seen, Sonia insisted that Mthombeni-Moller and Matthew have a furtive dalliance, and that she has all the receipts, as she is prepared to invite witnesses to court to testify and corroborate her version of events if Mthombeni-Moller pursues the defamation claim against her.

“Before dealing with points in limine, I wish to state that I maintain that the applicant and my husband are having an affair or were having an affair at the time when I posted their affair on various social media platforms. I have several witnesses that are willing to come to court to testify,” read Sonia’s affidavit.

Given the haste with which she was forced to compile the affidavit, she said, she was unable to secure affidavits from the said witnesses.

Sonia said Mthombeni-Moller and Matthew accompanied each other to various restaurants including Leano Restaurant and Kolonaki, and will attach pictures and messages of the eyewitness she intends to invite to court to testify in the defamation suit against her.

“My husband and the applicant have taken long road trips together with a car, which I maintain were romantic trips between the two of them. My husband not only frequents her house, she has actively invited my husband to her house in Johannesburg without my knowledge and in the absence of her husband. She and my husband went to social events without inviting either myself or her husband, or at the very least informing me of their outings,” reads the affidavit.

What surprises her, she said, was that neither Mthombeni-Moller nor Matthew informed her of their “good friendship”.

She said although Mthombeni-Moller had invited her husband to her house in Kyalami, she has never set foot in her Eagles Canyon pad that she shares with Matthew and their children.

Sonia further insisted that Mthombeni-Moller and Matthew spent Valentine’s Day in Polokwane in Limpopo, and even gifted him with a cologne.

“Which married person spends a Valentine’s Day with another woman’s husband? My husband has also bought flowers for the applicant and baked her a cheesecake. When in public with my husband, the applicant sits very close to him and at times puts her hands on his thighs.

“At times, they even hold hands underneath the table. This public demonstration of romance has led to some people thinking that perhaps the applicant is married to my husband, because people know that my husband is married to a black woman,” read the affidavit.

Sonia also said although she is the co-founder of the trust, Mthombeni-Moller was never introduced to her by Matthew.

She also said Mthombeni-Moller’s application should be dismissed as it was not urgent. She said she did not understand why Mthombeni-Moller applied for an urgent application because she had written to her lawyers and made a commitment that she would stop posting about her and her husband’s alleged infidelity last month.

She said her urgent application was a fishing expedition by her, just to establish if Sonia had evidence of the alleged infidelity.

The case, which was supposed to have been heard on Tuesday, has been moved to Thursday, December 22.

