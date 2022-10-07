Stephanie Ndlovu shares snaps of ‘almost surprise’ baby shower

Former Scandal! actress Stephanie Ndlovu, now a new mom, this week took to social media to share snaps of her “almost surprise” baby shower.

Stephanie and her husband Hungani Ndlovu shared their pregnancy journey and birth announcement in September, revealing that they had welcomed their first child.

In her post, Stephanie shared that it was difficult for her loved ones to surprise her because of the kind of person she is.

“I say almost because I am such a control freak, it was difficult to surprise me, but my loved ones pulled it off, she wrote.

She also thanked her loved ones for allowing her to enjoy the special day in private, because of the long-kept secret.

Also Read: Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu welcome first baby

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author