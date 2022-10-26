Stoan Seate joins ‘The Wife’

Stoan Seate, who is well known for being part of the legendary kwaito group Bongo Maffin, is the newest editions to The Wife season three on Showmax.

Speaking to Sunday World the actor and also television presenter said he is excited to see how people will receive him, as he plays the character of Sefako.

“Funny enough I did not audition for the role, I can see pieces of myself within Sefako in terms of his social standing, his personality, and the fact that he is versatile as a human being,” he said.

He shared that within every character that one plays there has to be a measure of one’s authentic human experience.

Seate comes into the telenovela as Qhawe Zulu’s rivalry. His family and Naledi’s family had an arrangement for the two to get married when they get older.

Now the time has come for the young man to take his place in order to solidify the position of the King’s family for the chieftainship.

“I actually share a heritage with Sefako he is a young man from the Bahurutshe tribe. He is very close to Naled’s father and he is an accomplished man who has done well for himself.”

The actor says his character is not as abrasive as compared to Qhawe, but rather is socially refined. Qhawe, on the other hand, is a bit rough around the edges.

“I believe Sefako is a catalyst for other things that are happening on Naledi’s side, not that he is not aware but he is still aware of what is at play. He does not have much of a say in whether he parts in the parcel of the game or not,” he said.

He said he has not found it difficult to sync himself with the character because he believes he was on the same page with the producers and the channel.

“With the level of preparation, pre-production and workshops that we had, I found myself eagerly waiting for the first day of shooting. For me, it is translating into easier digestion on what I am supposed to deliver”

Seate said he currently still does a lot of gigs and still presents television shows and hopes there are still a couple of seasons of Mzansi Magic Music specials.

