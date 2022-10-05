Striking the right balance between a calling and modelling

Ubungoma, an innate calling and gift from the ancestors that an individual is born with, is still a taboo subject, especially in the world of pageantry, which makes it difficult for those with the calling to pursue their dreams, as it involves strutting your stuff on stage often scantily clad.

Zabelo Hlabisa, the reigning Miss Heritage South Africa, said she has had her fair share of challenges and stumbling blocks on her way to stardom, but her love for the stage keeps her going.

The beauty who is also Miss Cosmos said she could not let go of both her modelling career and her calling, because the two are her bread and butter.

Hlabisa said she practises Ubungoma to heal through water, herbs and prayer.

The 28-year-old from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal told Sunday World that Ubungoma has caused quite a stir for her in most of the pageantry competitions, as she had to be removed from some competitions, while in others, she was accused of practising witchcraft.

“I am a healer, that is what people do not understand. Being a modeling sangoma has been challenging because of the misinformation. People do not know that it is possible to live a normal life and be a practising sangoma at the same time.

“I once won a beauty competition but had to be removed and hand the crown and prizes back because I had traditional scars.

“In a different competition, one entrant complained and accused me of witchcraft, she alleged that she found me in the bathroom speaking to ‘my people’, which was a lie.

“I was fortunate because the organisers understood what African spirituality is, they embraced me. People have less to no knowledge about the journey.”

She further said her family’s support has kept her going and pushed her to help educate others about Ubungoma.

She explained further: “Even though my parents did not fully understand my calling in the beginning because they thought I would stop modeling, they saw that I still loved modeling, so they supported me again.

“I have a slot in one of the national radio stations, where I try and shed light on the topic. But I also use my social media platforms to normalise seeing a young adult being a sangoma.”

Hlabisa said she is busy with her academy, Born to Model, as she teaches young girls and women who want to get into the modelling industry.

“But I am working on launching a programme where we can enroll a batch of aspiring models. After they have passed, we give them certification as proof that they can model, that it is a skill they have.

“I am well aware that pageantry is not for all of us, that is why I do not teach people who want to get into pageantry only, but I also share things like agencies and other industries that they can pursue within modeling.”

Hlabisa will represent South Africa in a modelling pageant in the US in July 2023.

