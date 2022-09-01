Terrified Zoleka Mandela battling to accept new cancer diagnosis

Cancer survivor Zoleka Mandela, who dreaded being diagnosed with cancer again, has received the bad news and is back on the long road receiving treatment.

Writing on her Instagram account this week, she thanked her supporters as she goes through the trying times.

The 42-year-old mother of six children said she is home recovering from the side-effects of her first session to treat the cancer in her lungs, liver, ribs, spinal cord and hips.

“I wanted to thank you all profusely for all your prayers and well-wishes, for your generosity and kind deeds,” she wrote.

“I’m battling to come to terms with my diagnosis, it’s both daunting and terrifying. Prayer for acceptance and peace that passes all understanding. Peace. Passion. Positivity.”

Zoleka has wrestled with breast cancer for years, which was treated in 2011 but returned in 2016.

She has used social media to describe to her followers the journey of the removal of a tumour, as well as the side-effects of her chemotherapy treatment.

