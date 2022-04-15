The cat is out of the bag – Kelly Rowland partners up with big brand in SA

American singer and songwriter Kelly Rowland has kept everyone guessing why she is here in South Africa. This week she confirmed on Twitter that she is in South Africa, and by the look of things on her social media, she is having the time of her life.

Sunday World can confirm, through reliable sources, that Kelly is in South African not only just to have fun and look gorgeous. She has partnered up with Brutal Fruit and will be shooting a commercial for the alcohol brand, who also recently released a perfume.

The former Destiny’s child member was spotted having dinner at Les Creatifs Restaurant in Brynston on Thursday evening and took a picture with Chef Wandile Mabaso, who has also previously cooked for Beyonce’ and Jay Z.

