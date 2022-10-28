The late Magesh single ‘Bigger Than Us’ has dropped

The late TKZEE member Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala released a news single to honour the music industry titled Bigger Than Us.

Tokollo sadly passed away in August this year after he succumbed to an epileptic seizure.

The single is one of the few tracks that he was working on before he passed on. The rapper was well known for having the ability to play with various sonic elements while maintaining the power of his hooks and his songwriting ability.

The single is reminiscent of kwaito vibes, but current and vibey. A real festive season starter.

His family, friend, and producer Richardt Mare gave record label Warner Music Africa permission to take over the project.

The record label is reportedly the first one that he had approached for the release of his last album and left it to his family to continue the legacy with this partnership.

Stream the song here: Bigger Than Us – YouTube Music

