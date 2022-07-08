Time to fix a sister’s crown, says Basadi award nominee Mmatema

Women should support each other and end the stigma that we don’t like each other, according to Idols SA Season 11 runner-up muso Mmatema Moremi-Gavu.

The award-winning star has been nominated for the Basadi In Music Awards gong under the Best Gospel Artist of the Year category. She will compete against Bathabile Skhosana, Puleng March, Chairo and Tsusie.

The first edition of the annual awards’ ceremony will be held in August, complementing the power of women.

“I feel so honoured, I was so excited and I couldn’t even believe it when I saw it [the nomination]. I didn’t know that it would be [in] this particular category. I feel blessed, honoured and favoured,” said Moremi-Gavu.

“I received numerous inboxes on my social media platforms of people saying ‘your song’, and I believe it is the whole mandate of gospel music. It’s being able to allow God to heal through us and to allow Him to restore through us.”

She explained that gospel music is about allowing God to work through a person for a particular time, in a particular generation.

The muso added that the awards made her reflect on her newly-formed Mmatema Moremi Foundation, which aims to empower women, and feels that South African women are finally taking a stand to support one another to fix each other’s crowns.

“The foundation was really a cry for people to see that we could do this thing as women, we can come together and co-exist as women. We can do things as we are and don’t need to be competitive with each other.”

