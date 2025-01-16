Tshabalala thrilled by warm welcome on ‘Muvhango’ set

Actress Gabisile Tshabalala will take over from Bontle Rampa, who played Bubbles Mosipidi on SABC 2’s weekday drama series Muvhango.

The character had to be recast after Rampa reportedly quit the show.

Tshabalala revealed that she has found a loving family that has given her more than she had previously believed she needed.

“I can feel like I am working in a team that loves each other. I have never joined a company that does actor workshops and team building for cast and crew. What Bab Duma Ndlovu is doing is commendable,” said Tshabalala.

Bringing something fresh

“I am replacing an existing character known as Bubbles, and usually, that is a very tricky transition when you find people who have been working together for a long time.

“In my case, I just clicked right in, and I felt at home.”

Tshabalala further stated that she is excited to bring something fresh to the show even though she is replacing another person.

“Replacing another person anywhere in life is never an easy thing to do. I may not understand why God has put me in this position, but I am super excited to see what he has in store for me.”

Another new cast member is Nicholas Nkuna, who will portray Khalema Semenya, a streetwise “shark” with a shadowy past and dubious allegiances.

According to Nkuna, his character is completely self-centred, fearless, bold, and unrepentant.

Telling unforgattable stories

“Khalema is unpredictable and shocking and commands attention with every move. Khalema challenges me as an actor in the most exhilarating way,” Nkuna said.

“This role allows me to stretch my acting muscles and reminds me why I joined this industry, which is to play, to take risks, and to tell unforgettable stories.

“For the first time, I get to act in SiSwati, a language rarely given a chance on South African television.

“This is a meaningful moment, representing young kids who may now see themselves in stories that reflect their heritage and identity.”

