TV star Lumko has died

LGBTQI activist and radio personality, Lumko Johnson Leqela has died. Although details surrounding of media personality’s death are still sketchy, Sunday World understands that the icon died on Wednesday afternoon.

A statement released by the family confirms the death. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of our beloved Lumko “Johnson” Leqela. They departed on the 14th of September,” reads the statement.

The family said in the statement that Lumko’s loss was a ” gut-wrenching loss to the Leqele family, their loved ones, the LGBTQA+ community, and ultimately to the South African broadcast and television community”.

Lumko first made their appearance on TV as a presenter on YoTV as a teenager. They then went on to build a career as a sought-after radio personality and in various TV productions. In their own words, they described themselves as an “accomplished TV &radio super producer, actor, writer and big deal in most spaces”.

