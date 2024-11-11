Tyla wins three gongs at MTV Europe Music Awards

Grammy award-winning superstar Tyla Laura Seethal has done it again by scooping three awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards, popularly known as MTV EMA’s.

Tyla is establishing herself as a formidable force in the music industry, having made her first hotshot debut in 2019 on the song Getting Late, which featured Kooldrink.

Rita Ora served as the host of the awards ceremony, which took place on Sunday night at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena.

With seven nominations overall, Taylor Swift led the pack for the second consecutive year when the nominees were revealed in October.

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lisa, and Ayra Starr were next in line with four nominations.

With four gongs for Best Artist, Best Video (for Fortnight), Best Live, and Best US Act, Taylor Swift took home the most awards.

South Africa’s Tyla took home three gongs in the categories: Best R&B, Best African Act, and Best Afrobeats.

Since the rise of her music career, Tyla has won both international and local awards.

She recently won a BET, MTV Video Music Awards3, Music Awards, Cultural and Creative Industry Awards, Basadi in Music Awards, DStv Content Creator Awards, and most recently the South African Music Awards.

When Tyla won Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and Best Pop Album for her self-titled debut album, Tyla, a few weeks ago, she added her first Sama to her glittering trophy cabinet.

Tyla will return to South Africa in December for a tour organised by Vodacom.

