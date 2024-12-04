Tyla’s album outshines Beyonce’s on popular streaming app

South African’s Grammy-winning global superstar Tyla Laura Seethal has made history after breaking Beyonce’s record on popular streaming platform Spotify.

Tyla now holds the record for the most streamed album done by a black female artist. Her album Tyla has managed to get 1.565 billion streams on Spotify. It surpassed Beyonce’s album Cowboy Carter, which is currently on 1.564 billion streams.

This coming weekend, Tyla will be in South Africa for her highly anticipated two-city homecoming tour. The tour is powered by Vodacom in collaboration with Anything Goes and Showtime Management.

Two shows at home this weekend

Tyla will be performing live at the Grand Arena, in GrandWest, Cape Town on December 5. She will perform at the SunBet Arena at Menlyn in Pretoria on December 7.

The superstar recently announced her supporting line-up for her now sold-out shows. The star-studded line-up includes amapiano star Daliwonga. Also on the line-up are Kelvin Momo, Optimist, Ez Maestro, and Filah Lah Lah, promising electrifying performances

The multiple award-winning singer was also announced as one of the performers at the Billboard Music Awards. These will take place on December 12 2024 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, US. The star has been making waves worldwide, and has received several nominations at the same awards.

In 2024 alone, Tyla has won accolades at the BET Awards for Best New Artist and Best International Act. She won MTV’s VMA for Best New Artist, and received nominations at the Brit Awards and Ivor Novellos.

Sweeping at awards shows

In her home country she has dominated the South African Music Awards. She took home Best Pop Album, Female Artist of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year. Tyla also won at the Basadi in Music Awards, DStv Content Creator Awards and the Metro FM Music Awards. She was announced as the Global Icon recipient for 2024 at the 18th Annual Metro FM Music Awards on April 27.

