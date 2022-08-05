Ukhozi presenter Tshatha thanks Linda Sibiya for his success

Award-winning afternoon drive-show host Khathide Tshatha Ngobe has been honoured for the role he plays in the Maskandi music space. This he does through his influence on radio.

Ngobe, who received the honour during the iMpucuzeko ka Maskandi Festival, instead chose to shift the spotlight away from him and gave the flowers to former senior Linda “Mr Magic” Sibiya, noting that the recognition means a lot to him because Sibiya was there.

Writing on Instagram, Ngobe shared about the role Sibiya played in his career behind the mic. “Being honoured in the presence of a person I looked up to, and to hear him speak so well about me, made me emotional,” he wrote.

“I was doing grade 7 when I used to listen to Linda on the radio, and to every presenter that has ever hosted a radio show. There is no one that I respect more than him because of his talent.”

Reminiscing on his life in high school, Ngobe shared that he was once given three lashes on his bum as a punishment because he wrote “Mr Magic” on his desk.

“Working with him on radio was a dream come true because he shaped me to perfect my craft as a radio presenter. The words he spoke at the celebration while I was given a crown will always echo in my ears, God bless you, always.”

