Umhlobo Wenene’s Zintle Mbusi making her mark

Zintle Mbusi wears many hats on her head but she has taken prime time on national radio to new heights as she is making her mark.

Fondly called “Babe-Zee” by her listeners, she believes that she was born for radio.

The Eastern Cape born philanthropist from eNyandeni told Sunday World that her humble beginnings paved a solid path for her.

“I have always known that I was going to be on radio so I started on local radio stations. But when it happened it came as a surprise because I never thought it was going to be this soon or even be my main job because I wanted to be an attorney,” she said.

The Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter said she was discovered through a presenter search that the station’s listeners decided that they wanted her on air.

Sharing her experience of leaving the station prematurely as she was booted out, Mbusi said even though she did not understand why, she chose not to dwell on it.

“It is something that I do not want to focus on even to this day, as it happened I gave it to God. I said to God you know what I deserve, you know my heart desires and I love radio but this is where I find myself now, please give me what I deserve.

“A year later on World Radio Day, I received a phone call that said I should come back to the station, that was a God moment for me. The experience was not a pleasant one but I did not lose the things that most people lose when they are unemployed because I am a hustler,” said Mbusi.

Speaking about being among the few women on the drive time slot on national radio, Mbusi said she basks in the embrace of her afternoon drive team.

“I was a dream of mine that one day I land on the position but I do not think I expected it to come this soon because the afternoon drive show is big. The move to a drive show created commotion because most afternoon drive shows are hosted by men. But I told myself that I am here now, I must have fun while learning. I am happy and this is what I deserve.”

“One of my passions is working on the empowerment of women and girls, so I am trying to resuscitate my women’s seminar that we had to put to a halt because of the pandemic. I am busy at the moment working on my deejaying career, I am a resident DJ at the station and my gym wear business has just taken off.”

Her gym wear brand “OWN BODY GOALS” came to life through her love for fitness.

“It is a statement on its own, that people should not succumb to the pressure of being a certain body size or shape, each person has their body goals,” she concluded.

