Unathi Nkayi’s gym sessions to help women regain their strength

Body positivity icon Unathi Nkayi has ventured into hosting gym sessions to raise awareness about the importance of staying healthy.

The fitness advocate will conduct an outdoor gym session at the Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg on Saturday.

Nkayi, who has shared her massive weight loss journey over the years, said exercising is important in several ways, noting that it is not only about losing weight.

“I have always been an active person having played sports my entire life. I know the benefits of exercising in general assist with mental health, better skin, and better metabolism,” said Nkayi.

“I am of the notion that sharing is caring, and I want all of us to be happy in being the best versions of ourselves. I can’t change people’s lives when it comes to health, it’s a personal journey. I can only be there to assist.”

Her gym session on Saturday will aim to celebrate women’s month by helping other women get rid of their insecurities. This she plans to do by reminding them of their strength, power, and beauty through the gym session.

“Be who you are. Embrace yourself and celebrate that which makes you unique and beautiful. It’s the best gift you can give yourself and it’s the very best example you can set for others,” she said.

Nkayi stressed that training secretes endorphins, also known as natural pain relievers, and added that it is important to feel happy each day. “Because as women we birth and raise nations, it’s important that we start with ourselves first. We cannot give what we do not have,” she added.

A few weeks ago, the former Kaya FM and Metro host was criticised on social media after she showed off her naked body.

“They would say I use foundation to cover my stretch marks. They laughed when I said I want to be able to wear a bikini any day of the year. They would drag me on social media whilst picking my body apart.

“But I knew what I wanted. I knew what I had to do to get there. I know what I have to do to stay here,” she captioned her picture in part.

