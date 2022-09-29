Uncle Waffles drops music video for ‘Tanzania’

Lungelihle Zwane, better known as the tenacious Uncle Waffles, has just dropped her first-ever music video for her hit single Tanzania taken from her EP Red Dragon.

The videohas dropped just over six months after the release of the four-track EP.

Taking to social media, Uncle Waffles shared the exciting news about her music video being out.

“And we’re live, being a creative has been such a vulnerable thing but I’m truly grateful to be able to put out work. My first baby is officially out,” she wrote.

Her claim to fame was when she was seen dancing to Young Stunna’s hit song Adiwele.

Her journey since has prospering upward. The 22-year-old has also joined United Kingdom-based radio station BBC Radio 1 as a host.

This despite a fair share of backlash from social media for wearing a G-string while performing and “taking ownership” of Adiwele.

Uncle Waffles takes amapiano to the world

