US singer Chanté Moore says ‘I do’ for the third time

American singer and songwriter Chanté Moore has tied the knot for the third time, this time to Stephen Hill, a former BET executive.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate beachfront wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family on Saturday. They confirmed their relationship in October 2021 after being friends for almost 30 years.

The singer has been married and divorced to American actor Kadeem Hardison and American singer Kenny Lattimore.

“We are so very grateful for each and everyone who was there and those who wanted to be and sent their love through time and space,” she wrote.

Also Read: Kenny Lattimore returns in November to serenade Mzansi fans

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author