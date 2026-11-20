DJ Zinhle has issued another public apology after criticism over past remarks resurfaced as she campaigns for votes in Ukhozi FM’s 2026 Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka competition.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday, the award-winning DJ questioned why the controversy was being brought up again, saying she had already apologised.

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“This happened a while ago. I apologised. Why is it coming up now? Strange!” she wrote.

She followed this with another apology, writing: “Again. I AM SORRY.”

Zinhle also addressed calls from some social media users to withhold their votes from her nominated songs, urging listeners to separate their choice of music from their feelings about her.

“Voting for whichever song should be you honouring the artist you’re voting for, not for ukulaya mina,” she wrote, using the isiZulu phrase to suggest that voting should not be used as a way of teaching her a lesson.

“We all worked hard, I love what I do, anything more than that is a bonus. Please vote for your favourite song. God bless us all,” she added.

Past remarks resurface amid voting campaign

The renewed criticism comes as Zinhle seeks public support for two songs featuring her in Ukhozi FM’s annual Song of the Year competition.

Reports indicate that social media users have revisited comments she made in 2024 about the employability and work readiness of some South African job seekers while discussing recruitment for her Era by DJ Zinhle business.

Her remarks drew criticism at the time, with some questioning her assessment of local applicants. She subsequently apologised and clarified her position.

The latest backlash has also included criticism from social media users who have questioned her perceived silence during the March and March protests, with some expressing support for fellow Song of the Year nominee Professor.

Two songs in the running

Ukhozi FM has shortlisted two tracks featuring Zinhle for its 2026 Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka competition.

These are “Nayvee’s Prayer”, featuring Nayvee Womculo and Young Stunna, and “Baba Yilwa”, featuring DJ Lace, FunkTone and Thobani White.

The competition gives listeners the opportunity to decide which song will be crowned Song of the Year through a public voting process.

According to the SABC, the first voting phase closes on November 25, with the 10 songs receiving the highest number of votes progressing to the next stage. The Top 10 will be announced on December 1, with final voting running until December 31 at noon.

Listeners can vote by sending the word INGOMA followed by their preferred song’s number to 33329, at a cost of R1.50 per SMS. Alternatively, they can send INGOMA to 078 738 7582 on WhatsApp and follow the prompts. Each WhatsApp vote also costs R1.50.

Zinhle’s latest appeal comes as the competition puts artists’ work before the public, while also exposing how past controversies can follow celebrities into new campaigns.

Also Read: DJ Zinhle opens up about her career, life after AKA’s murder

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