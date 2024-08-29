WATCH | Khanyi Mbau buys herself a brand new face

Actress and socialite Khanyisile Khanyi Mbau broke the internet on Wednesday after she revealed that she bought herself a new face.

The well-known Mbau has been open about bleaching her skin and achieving a skin tone far from her original, which is melanated.

Taking to her social media accounts on Wednesday, Mbau shared a video of her face after the surgery she had to undergo. She shared that her face felt tight as if she was wrapped up in cling wrap.

“Now we bake, bought a new face, I know, I know, before we all lose it. It is still very fresh and super tight. It will take a few weeks for it to cook. I grew tired of Botox and fillers every three months now looking for a permanent solution to a structured, tight face,” wrote Mbau.

Mbau thanked her doctor who performed the surgery on her face. She shared that the type of surgery she had to undergo is called Blepharoplasty. She also did a subnasal lip lift which she says will add shape to her lips.

Blepharoplasty is a type of eyelid surgery that can be done for cosmetic or functional reasons. It involves removing excess skin, fat, or muscle from the upper or lower eyelids to improve drooping, sagging, or bags under the eyes.

The procedure can help restore a more youthful appearance and may also improve peripheral vision.

“I can’t wait to see the final results It is still going to get worse before it gets better. Big shout to Mert my personal nurse, you made this experience this so comfortable. Now I live in this face bra as I wait for it to cook.”

