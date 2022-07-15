We’re back in business, says Blaq Diamond following split

Afro-pop duo Blaq Diamond have parted ways with record label Ambitious Entertainment, they revealed on Mac G’s Podcast and Chill.

Blaq Diamond said the two parties split on a clean slate around December in 2021, adding that their departure from the record label had nothing to do with finances or ill-treatment by the company.

“It was time, we have grown now,” said the duo. “It was between sticking [with] the [record] label or choosing growth more than anything. We wanted to tap into the African market, so they felt like, if we tap into the African market, we’re going to lose our people here local.”

The duo from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, made up of Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa, also shared a music video of their new song Ilanga that was shot during the podcast.

“We’re fully back in business and finally independent,” they wrote on their social media platform in reference to the new video.

They became famous for their single Ibhanoyi, released in 2019, which received a SAMA Record of the Year award. Their second studio album Umuthi in 2020 spawned two platinum-selling singles Ibhanoyi and Love Letter.

See the full interview below:

