As influencers build wealth, secure commercial partnerships and move into new stages of their careers, maintaining audience trust has become more complicated.

Being relatable has become more than a personality trait for influencers. It is part of the business. An audience that feels connected to a public figure is more likely to follow their journey, engage with their content and pay attention to the brands they endorse.

But what happens when the person behind the platform becomes wealthier, more successful and increasingly removed from the everyday circumstances of their followers?

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Relatability vs lifestyle

For talent manager Linda Matsolo, relatability and aspiration are not mutually exclusive. “People want to feel connected to someone, but they also want to see them grow and win,” she says.

Matsolo believes relatability is not necessarily about sharing the same lifestyle as followers, but about how a public figure treats people, what they stand for and whether audiences can still recognise the person they initially supported.

However, the commercial value of that connection can create pressure. She explains that brands may become nervous when a personality changes because they are investing in a particular image and audience relationship.

“Brands value the trust a celebrity has with their audience because that trust can influence purchasing decisions,” she says.

For management teams, the challenge is protecting that trust without preventing clients from developing professionally and personally.

Pressure to perform an expensive lifestyle

Luxury influencer Kefilwe Mabote says the expectations attached to her public image can create pressure to maintain an expensive lifestyle.

“Social media rewards the highlight reel, and when your name is associated with luxury, people expect every moment to be glamorous,” she says.

However, Mabote says her life away from social media is considerably quieter, with time spent at home, with family and in business meetings.

“I have made peace with the fact that I do not need to perform luxury 24 hours a day,” she says.

She also argues that financial discipline is an important but less visible part of maintaining a successful lifestyle. “Financial discipline is part of luxury too, even if it never makes it onto the feed,” she says.

Mabote says she is selective about commercial partnerships because she does not want to compromise the trust she has built with her audience. She believes paid partnerships should be clearly identified and that brands should fit naturally with her interests and professional identity.

Her distinction is clear: luxury is her industry, not her identity. She also believes influencers have a responsibility to show some of the work behind their success, particularly when younger followers are comparing their everyday lives with carefully curated online content.

Behind the glamour, she says, are planning, negotiations, difficult decisions and the possibility of failure.

When success changes the audience relationship

Award-winning entertainment commentator Nombulelo Fox points to Kenyan content creator Elsa Majimbo as an example of how audiences can struggle to accept the evolution of someone they initially supported.

Majimbo rose to international fame during the Covid-19 lockdown through humorous videos made in Kenya. Her growing profile opened doors to international brand deals, fashion opportunities and collaborations with prominent celebrities before she relocated to the United States.

Fox says some people began questioning Majimbo’s authenticity as her circumstances changed. “People still feel like, you know, Elsa is fake because she started from humble beginnings as this creator from Kenya and she rose to fame, quickly became rich, moved to, you know, the US, had gotten these, you know, deals and worked with so many celebrities,” Fox says.

She believes some audiences struggled to reconcile the relatable creator they first encountered with the internationally connected public figure she had become.

Fox argues that personal development should not automatically be interpreted as a loss of authenticity.

“I can’t be Nombulelo that’s from 2015 in 2026,” she says. “Perhaps yes, my morals and principles might remain the same, but my personal development as a person definitely will, my outlook on life is definitely different.”

Her argument raises a wider question about the relationship between online visibility and access. When followers become accustomed to seeing influencers document their families, relationships, friendships and daily routines, they can begin expecting other public figures to offer the same level of access.

Fox believes this can make privacy appear like a rejection of the audience. She argues that celebrities need boundaries and should decide what they are comfortable sharing rather than conforming to pressure to reveal everything.

Authenticity, in her view, does not require unlimited access. Can influencers grow without losing their audiences?

Matsolo believes repositioning is possible, provided that the evolution feels consistent with the individual’s values and interests. She acknowledges that some followers may move on, but argues that celebrities should not sacrifice professional opportunities because they are afraid of outgrowing an earlier public image.

“If someone begins turning down opportunities or hiding important parts of their life because they are afraid of outgrowing their public image, that becomes limiting,” she says.

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Mabote similarly rejects the idea that audiences need to share her financial circumstances to relate to her.

“Relatability is not about having the same bank balance. It is about shared feelings,” she says.

‘I’d do anything to have my privacy back’

For entertainer Somizi Mhlongo, the connection between a public figure and their audience remains central to success.

“People gravitate towards you because they can relate to either your story, either the person that you are, either your music, either your art,” he says.

He describes relatability as the currency of success but also admits that constant public exposure comes at a cost. “I would do anything to have my privacy back,” he says.

For influencers and celebrities, the commercial challenge is therefore not simply remaining relatable. It is building a sustainable public identity that can evolve without destroying the audience trust on which their careers depend.

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