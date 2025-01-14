Teen musician Naledi Aphiwe elated to score bachelor’s pass

Rising star Naledi Aphiwe Myongwane, who was doing matric last year at Khethokuhle Secondary School in Inanda, Durban, has passed her matric.

The teenage sensation, 18, who is famous for singing and collaborating with American pop star Chris Brown, shared that she received a Bachelor’s pass. Her school in Inanda received a 100% pass rate.

During a live video on her Facebook page on Tuesday morning, Naledi expressed joy. She said it was not easy balancing her career and school.

Bachelor’s pass

“We concentrate and we multitask, Siyacula siphinde futhy siphase (we sing and also pass). Bachelor’s pass babies,” she said.

Gospel singer and Naledi’s older sister Nontokozo Mkhize, also took to Instagram to congratulate her little sister.

“Our late mother was going to thank God and sing praises to God and the wonderful work that he has done,” wrote Mkhize.

In a previous interview with Sunday World, Naledi shared that she hopes to pass with flying colours.

“Juggling a music career and school has been a challenge. In the first term, I did not do as well as I should have. Because I was trying to manage both gigs and my schoolwork.

“Sometimes, I would have gigs on weekends when I should have been attending extra classes. It was a tough year but I managed to handle both. Now, we wait for the big day,” said Naledi.

Plans to do more music, study drama

After completing her matric, she plans to focus on making more waves in her music. But she also aspires to study drama.

Being in the public eye at such a young age has taught the Ngiyabonga hitmaker some valuable lessons, particularly about self-respect and the importance of being a positive role model.

“I try to ignore the backlash and negative comments. Having a sister, Nontokozo Mkhize, who is also in the music industry, is comforting,” she said.

Tribute to late mom, and Winnie Khumalo

In a poignant moment, Naledi recently recorded a tribute song to the late Afro-pop legend Winnie Khumalo. The songstress tragically passed away last week after a short illness.

“My mother passed away when I was young, and I was not yet in the music industry. Winnie Khumalo shares a surname with my late mother, and I felt it was a personal tribute to her. I used this opportunity to express all the emotions I couldn’t when my mother died.”

Attempts to get hold of Naledi regarding her matric results drew blank at the time of publishing.

Also Read: Naledi hopes she has passed with flying colours

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content