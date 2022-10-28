Young Stunna faces R1.1 million lawsuit for missing a paid gig

Amapiano juggernaut Young Stunna’s failure to perform at a show in KwaZulu Natal has brought him over R1.1 million legal blues.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Durban Base Entertainment (DBE) is demanding over R1 176 000 from the artist for failing to show up at their event called Durban Meets Jozi, where he was supposed to share the stage with amapiano rising star Mfana Kah Gogo on September 17 this year.

Young Stunna’s nightmare came to the fore after DBE’s lawyers, Motalene Inc, sent his booking agent, Lawk Communications, and his record label, Piano Hub, a letter on October 18 demanding the staggering amount.

In the letter, which we have seen, DBE said the quantum includes R40 000 performance fee, R8000 transport fee, and R8670 accommodation they paid for him and his crew at the five-star hotel called The Capital Bath in Umhlanga.

It also includes R370 000 for marketing, stage, sound, lighting, security, fence, tent and furniture and R750 000 in reputational damage they suffered as a result of his failure to honour their contractual agreement.

The company gave the award-winning artist 20 business days to remit payment and threatened to take legal action against him if he shows them the middle fingers

” We hereby demand from you payment of the full amount of R1 176 670.00 within 10 (ten) days from receipt of this letter. Should you fail to respond to this notice and been in default for more than 20 business days, we will proceed to institute legal action against you to enforce the provisions of the agreement,” read the letter.

Responding to letter, Young Stunna’s lawyers, Tailor Made Solutions, said the muso could not attend the show because he was under the weather.

They also said the Asambeni hitmaker had also cancelled several other bookings he was an invalid.

“As a result of a supervening impossibility, he was not able to render such performance to which notice of intention to cancel was issued to the promoter. We have attached hereto a doctor’s note evidencing the supervening impossibility and irrespective of the events that have brought us to this juncture, our client has instructed us to request, as we hereby do, that the parties consider a postponement rather than cancel the engagement for a performance at a later date within a period of 3 (three) months from the date of the initial performance,” read the letter.

Written by Dr Mpho Sehunoe on 20 September this year, the sick note, which Sunday World has seen, said the Adiwele hitmaker was unable to attend the gig because he was suffering from laryngopharyngitis, a disease of the upper respiratory tract that produces inflammation of the larynx and pharynx at the same time.

“The above has been examined and found to have laryngopharyngitis currently on medication for 7 days, till 28-09-2022,” read the medical certificate. The lawyers also said Young Stunna is willing to refund the DBE the R48 000 paid to him if they do not accede to his request to arrange another show for him.

“It should be noted that all other events that he was scheduled to appear and/or render performance at, were also cancelled, and where permitted, suspended to a later date,” read the letter. Attempts to solicit comments from Palesa Nkosi of Lawk Communications drew a blank as she ignored our phone calls and messages sent to her.

