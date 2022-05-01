Zola 7 mum on reasons for rehab

Award-winning kwaito musician Zola 7 is cagey about the reasons why he wants to go to rehab.

News of Zola 7’s, real name Bonginkosi Dlamini, impending admission to rehab was first let out by Gauteng MEC for finance and e-government, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who revealed in a video clip leaked to Sunday World that the singer’s wife had told her that he

wanted to go to rehab.

The Umdlwembe hitmaker confirmed the news, but would not be drawn into revealing the reasons, only saying he will go to rehab after he wraps up his forthcoming album.

Zola, who has been looking frail of late, announced on Podcast and Chill with MacG in October last year that he was suffering from epilepsy.

Last month, he touched the hearts of his fans when he broke down and cried after his performance at a music festival in Mpumalanga last month.

He told the crowd at the festival that had been under the weather for a while and thanked them for supporting him.

Nkomo-Ralehoko disclosed the news after hosting the artist at a beauty clinic in Boksburg, Gauteng, last month under the theme “Heart to Heart Dialogue with Zola 7”.

In the clip, Nkomo-Ralehoko also pleaded with members of the public to encourage the talented rapper to go to rehab.

The ANC heavyweight, who runs a charity organisation, said she had planned to include the artist in one of her programmes but would not do so until he had gone to rehab.

But the MEC’s plans to assist Zola 7 hit a brick wall after his family told her to give them privacy to discuss her philanthropic gesture.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author