Help police locate family of deceased KwaZulu-Natal girl

KwaZulu-Natal police are appealing for help to locate the relatives of a deceased little girl.

The Bhekithemba police said in a statement that the child, who was found dead on April 12, is about five-years-old. She was found on the edge of Umlazi River along the Mangosuthu Highway.

The police, who believe the girl might have drowned in Chatsworth or Welbedacht during the recent floods, said: “She was wearing strings around her waist and one on the hand. We are appealing to the members of the public to assist police in finding her relatives,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

Anyone with information is requested to contact 031 909 2091 / 082 376 3005 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Informants may also utilise the MYSAPS APP.

Also read: More pupils remain displaced following KZN deadly floods

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author