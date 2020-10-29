E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Columnists

May the real church please stand up!

The church has always played a pivotal role in many societies throughout the world.

In fact, the constitutions of many countries are deeply rooted in religion rather than politics.

In the context of South Africa, the church as an institution played an important role in educating the leadership of the liberation movement and in the fight against apartheid.


This is not to discount the role the church played in deepening colonialism and, in the case of the Dutch Reformed Church (NG Kerk), defending racial discrimination.

Despite the destructive role of the NG Kerk, it would be many men and women of the cloth who became the pillars on which the back of the apartheid regime was broken.

The church has always been central in public life – whether in pursuit of justice, caring for the sickly and weak, educating people and feeding the hungry, among others.

One is reminded of the centrality of the church in public affairs by the drama that is ensuing around self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary. The pair were remanded in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru prison on charges of fraud, theft and money-laundering to the tune of over R100-million.

The rise of the so-called charismatic church movement has put the institution of the church on trial. The emergence of flashy pastors in shiny suits, luxurious cars and houses funded by the congregants is a sad development in an institution such as the church.

You would swear the institution of the church has been hijacked by the mafia and has been turned into a brothel.

While the congregation is drunk on opium – as asserted by philosopher Karl Marx that religion is the opium of the masses – the church hierarchy is lining up its pockets.

It is unfortunate to see dozens of grown-up men and women risking
contracting COVID-19 to line up the streets of Pretoria in support of a man they call “Papa”. Some are even older than Bushiri.

The church must also take steps to root out the rogue elements who bring the institution into disrepute and not being entangled in allegations of stealing from masses of poor people by the bling pastors.

Author


Similar stories

Columnists

Oceans economy remains male dominated

By Lwandile Mabuza A paradigm shift is required in the maritime industry that will make education and experience equal barometers for promotion in order to...
Read more
Columnists

Government must use public procurement to aid small businesses

  By Septi M Bukula National Treasury recently published the Draft Public Procurement Bill and called for public comments.  Section 2 of the Draft Bill lists...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal