ANC needs its own Pappas to get it right

Chris Pappas, the DA politician, is fascinating. First, he is an openly gay man in a world that struggles to embrace diversity, be it in political, cultural or social settings.

Second, he is a fascination because he is well-loved by his community, whether they are members of the ANC, EFF, DA or IFP. His humanity and passion for development and clean local government make him a politician to turn to if everything in the world of politics were to fail.

He says, in a speech, that his preoccupation, important as this may be, is not to attain clean audits more than to deliver vital services to communities.

