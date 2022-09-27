Convicted Karabo Mokoena’s murderer in court for fraud

Convicted murderer Sandile Kagiso Mantsoe was on Tuesday ordered to return to court on December 1 for his fraud case.

Mantsoe, who is serving 32 years in jail for the murder of Karabo Mokoena, appeared at the Evander magistrate’s court for fraud charges.

It is alleged that Mantsoe, in his capacity as the founder and sole director of Trillion Dollar Legacy, defrauded government officials by luring them to invest over R2-million into his company in 2016.

According to media reports, Mantsoe went to government offices, including the Department of Justice and the Department of Education, and recruited over 100 clients to invest in his company for higher returns.

Upon realisation that they had been scammed, the government officials opened a case of fraud at the Evander police station on December 27 2016 and the matter was handed over to the Hawks for investigation.

In 2018, Mantsoe was found guilty of killing his then-girlfriend Mokoena and has since been kept at the Mangaung Correctional Centre. Mantsoe and Mokoena were allegedly in a rocky relationship. It was reported that she was repeatedly abused and assaulted.

Mantsoe denied killing Mokoena but admitted to burying her and disposing her body. The convicted murderer claimed that he only burned Mokoena’s body to avoid being blamed for her death after she had committed suicide.

Mokoena’s remains were discovered in an open veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg after her loved ones launched a search following her disappearance.

